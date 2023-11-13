Britney Spears' Manager Furious After Saturday Night Live Parody

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me hit bookshelves just before Halloween, ultimately revealing many secrets from the pop star's life. The release of the tell-all was lampooned on a recent Saturday Night Live episode, causing Spears' manager to lash out at the live sketch comedy on social media.

"Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse," Spears' long-time friend and manager Cade Hudson said in a social media post. "No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn't funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?"

Britney Spears’ manager on Saturday Night Live’s parody of the singer’s memoir:



“Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn’t… pic.twitter.com/O9xxBfDGpp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

In the sketch, a slew of celebrities audition to be the voice actor for the memoirs' audiobook. Given the book itself is largely based on Spears' traumas in the music industry, many viewers found the sketch distasteful. "That parody is so disrespectful I couldn't watch the whole thing," one tweeter shared.

Another added, "never asking her to be on the show yet continue using her trauma for laughs & views is foul."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.