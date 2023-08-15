Keri Russell Says She Was "The Least Talented" Member of The Mickey Mouse Club

Keri Russell may be a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor, but when it comes to reflecting on her early career and specifically her time as a member of The Mickey Mouse Club, she pulls no punches. Russell told W Magazine (via Entertainment Weekly) that she sees herself as the "least talented" member of the show's lineup, that included future star Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and more.

"I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there. And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there," Russell said. "I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justine Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild."

Russell also went on to say that while she does stay in contact with fellow Mouseketeers Ilana Miller and Lindsey Alley who remain her "best friends", she only saved her "sanity" and her "dignity" from her time on the show.

"My sanity, my dignity," she said. "Not everyone got out alive."

What Was The All-New Mickey Mouse Club?

Airing from 1989 to 1994, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club — MMC to fans — was an updated version of the iconic The Mickey Mouse Club that aired on The Disney Channel. The show featured a series of skits and musical performances from its teen cast and is known for featuring several cast members who would go on to achieve success in music in acting — including not just Russell, Gosling, Spears, Aguilera, and Timberlake, but JC Chasez, Deedee Magno, Nikki DeLoach, and Chase. Hampton as well.

Back in February, Russell praised her former MMC castmates during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"They were all very talented. Like Christina and Britney and Ryan Gosling and Justin, all those kids were 12 when I was 17. So, I was a little older," Russell said. "I mean, I could drive. I was cool. But they were wildly talented."

Russell's Latest Film, Cocaine Bear, is Now Streaming on Prime Video

Cocaine Bear hit theaters this year and recently started streaming on Prime Video. Russell stars in the film along with Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Margo Martindale (Justified) and the late and iconic Ray Liotta. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord are producing via Lord Miller Productions, with Elizabeth Banks at the helm. Jimmy Warden wrote the screenplay that is based on a true story.

"After ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine, an American black bear goes on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town where a group of locals and tourists must join forces to survive the attack."

