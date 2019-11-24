Ryan Reynolds Makes Surprise Saturday Night Live Appearance

Will Ferrell has returned to Saturday Night Live for his fifth round of hosting, joining the celebrated Five-Timers Club. For the occasion, the funny guy had some help with from the Merc with a Mouth himself. During Ferrell’s opening monologue, Ryan Reynolds popped up to aid the Anchorman alum through his chat. Throughout the bit, Ferrell played starstruck with the fact Reynolds was in the audience, something that worsened after Reynolds revealed his wife Blake Lively was even a bigger fan of the comedian that he was.

The monologue eventually devolved into Ferrell mimicking the voice of Tracy Morgan; lo and behold, Morgan himself soon stepped out to help wrap things up. With Reynolds on tap, Ferrell made sure to bring up the actor’s recent success with the R-rated Deadpool franchise.

Fans still don’t know the fate of Deadpool 3, though recent reports suggest Marvel Studios could have a threequel in development. Either way, Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese confirmed with us earlier this year the pair was already in contact with Reynolds about the upcoming movie.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.