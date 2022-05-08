SNL: Benedict Cumberbatch Reprises Bizarre Toilet Sketch From First Time Hosting

Benedict Cumberbatch returned to Saturday Night Live this week and reprised a character from a bizarre sketch. Cumberbatch's return is timed to coincide with this weekend's blockbuster box office debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As such, it included plenty of references to the Marvel Studios movie, including jokes in the monologue and a surprise appearance by star Elizabeth Olsen. That's to be expected. Less expected was Cumberbatch reprising his role as the cool toilet guy from the "Koohl Toilet" ad sketch included in his 2016 SNL hosting debut. That sketch lampooned Apple's famous "1984" ad, directed by Ridley Scott, as Cumberbatch's character introducesd a cooler toilet that users can use while sitting backward.

The new sketch sees Cumberbatch's character returning, this time to offer a more relaxing toilet experience. He demonstrates the ReKhline, the world's first reclining toiler from Kohler. The introduction disrupts a dystopian schoolroom where students are taught that there is only one way to sit on a toilet. You can watch the entire sketch below.

Saturday Night Live viewers were surprised and baffled that Cumberbatch made another toilet sketch for his return to the show. You can see what they're saying about it below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing now in theaters.