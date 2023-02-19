Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, February 18?

Saturday Night Live's late-winter hiatus continues this weekend, meaning no new episode will air live from 30 Rock tonight, February 18th. In an earlier time slot beginning at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, NBC will instead air a retro episode from 2003 featuring Christopher Walken and the Foo Fighters. At the time, it was Walken's sixth time playing host while it was the third appearance of the Foo Fighters. Since then, Walken's hosted once more while the Foo Fighters have played musical guest staggering five more times; in fact, no musician has appeared on SNL more than Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who's been seen at Studio 8H 14 times.

During the show's regular time slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, an episode from earlier this year featuring Austin Butler and Lizzo will air. That episode was initially supposed to feature the SNL favorite Yeah Yeah Yeahs, though the band postponed after its lead singer was hospitalized due to pneumonia.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live will return next Saturday, February 25th, with Woody Harrelson joining the Five-Timers Club. Jack White will handle musical guest duties. The show will then run for two more new episodes before another two-week hiatus, featuring Travis Kelce and Kelsea Ballerini during a March 4th episode and Jenna Ortega and The 1975 in the March 11th episode.

After the next two-week hiatus, SNL will host three-straight new episodes before spring break and a May return to round out Season 48.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.