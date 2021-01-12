New Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer Brings Chaos

Part of what makes the concept of Snowpiercer so compelling is that, while it unfolds in a dystopian world, the events of the series are confined to interior locations, with the latest trailer for the new season of the series teasing the mayhem that will unfold in the upcoming episodes. While last season saw the debut of a number of compelling characters, the new season looks to be introducing even more compelling characters, as well as placing familiar characters into new dynamics. Check out the all-new trailer for the upcoming season of Snowpiercer above before it debuts on TNT on January 25th.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

With the debut season of the series ending on a cliffhanger, showrunner Graeme Manson recently teased some exciting reunions just over the horizon.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) with her daughter (Rowan Blanchard) where she ‘steps into a hug,'” Manson confirmed with TVLine. “For one, we’re still unclear as to the charisma and the capacity of Wilford (Bean). We have our ideas about him through Melanie and through his myth, but what kind of life has Alexandra been living over there [on Big Alice]? What she believes about her mother, I think, is one of the biggest questions to kick off the top of the season.”

One of the series' stars, Sheila Vand, confirmed that Season Two will surely be a wild ride.

"What I can say is that there's another society of people operating a lot differently than the train from Season One," Vand shared with ComicBook.com. "And what I think I can say is that it gets a lot weirder, that the people on the other train have not necessarily had the resources that we've had to survive, and so what they've gone through is a lot bleaker and it's led to some creepier and stranger things. And I'm into that because I like when the show leans more into the genre side of things. I think people can expect to see a bit more of that, a bit more of the sci-fi element of things, in Season Two."

Tune in to the Season Two premiere of Snowpiercer on January 25th.

