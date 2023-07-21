Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Released by Hulu

More than a year after its third season wrapped (and nearly nine months since the Halloween special), Solar Opposites is finally preparing to make its comeback for Season 4. The acclaimed Hulu series is back for its fourth season with a new star in the lead role. Following co-creator and star Justin Roiland's dismissal from the series, Solar Opposites went in a completely different direction for Korvo, casting Dan Stevens to take over and adding a brand new element to the series.

Fans have already received their first look at Solar Opposites Season 4, thanks to the sneak peek that introduced Dan Stevens as the new voice of Korvo (and explaining why Korvo sounds totally different). This week, Hulu released the full trailer for the upcoming season, teasing a brand new set of hijinks and adventures for the Solar Opposites family. There's also some brand new footage of the Wall and the Slivercops. You can check out the full trailer below!

All 11 episodes of Solar Opposites Season 4 will be released on Hulu on Monday, August 14th. After taking over the role of Korvo, Stevens will star in both Season 4 and Season 5 of the series.

What Is Solar Opposites Season 4 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Solar Opposites Season 4:

"Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

Solar Opposites Holiday Specials

There are two more seasons of Solar Opposites on the way, as well as a Valentine's Day special in 2024. Solar Opposites has made a habit out of releasing special episodes for different holidays, with Christmas and Halloween specials released in previous years.

The Halloween special arrived last year, and it was a quick hit with fans of the series. There was no shortage of pop culture references and jabs throughout the episode, but series co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan told ComicBook.com that they actually had remove a joke about E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial before it could be approved.

"I don't know why, but we had a really funny joke about ET, like an extended joke about ET in the part where Korvo goes in the woods to try to find the Cryptkeeper," McMahan explained. "And they were like, 'Yeah, you're going to have to take that ET thing out.'"