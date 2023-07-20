The Bear Season 2 Has Huge Streaming Premiere

FX recently released the highly anticipated second season of their newest hit series, The Bear, on Hulu, and everyone is raving about the new season. The Bear Season 2 brings back Carmen "Camry" Berzatto and the gang as they open up a new restaurant after the events of the first season. Hulu boasts that The Bear Season 2 had one of the biggest streaming release of all time for the streaming service, and now Nielsen is backing up those numbers. According to Nielsen, The Bear Season 2 had a huge streaming premiere and eclipsed the numbers of the previous season. Nielsen notes that The Bear Season 2 came in at fifth place with 853 million minutes viewed, beating the 349 million minutes viewed in the first season. The series was beat out by three other series that include Suits, S.W.A.T., and Black Mirror, with the first two appearing on multiple streaming services.

What happens in The Bear Season 2 About?

FX describes the second season of the hit series as follows, "Season two of FX's The Bear, the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

