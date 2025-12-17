Sons of Anarchy Creator Making a New Crime Series (& It’s Perfect for Fans of His First 10/10 Masterpiece

If you thought that Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter was done with TV, think again. Reports are out that Sutter is developing a “period hour-long series” for MGM+, which will be a “Noir crime drama.” Currently, the series is called Book of Kash, but it is noted that the title is “tentative” and could change later.

The show will allegedly center around “a private investigator in late 1950s Los Angeles, the dawn of the city’s explosive cultural, economic, and population boom – when crime, power, and money collided directly with the uncompromising zero tolerance tactics of the LAPD’s thin blue line.”

Sutter will be writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series through his SutterInk imprint. While Sutter is known for writing, producing, and/or creating crime drama series like The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and its spinoff Mayans M.C., this is, as noted, his first “noir drama, technically. Then again, from the sound of it, Book of Kash will be as violent and brutal as Sutter’s previous shows.

It’s also interesting to see Sutter dipping into the police lore again; after writing FX’s cop drama The Shield, he seemed to have far more fun playing in the world of violent biker gangs and crime. But never fear: Kurt Sutter is done with biker gangs yet…

Book of Kash is the 2nd New Kurt Sutter Show In Development

We recently reported that Kurt Sutter is developing a new series for Apple TV, in partnership with Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones). That show will be called Nomad and will see Momoa playing a man caught up in “the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers,” where “a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny.” It’s much more Sons of Anarchy with a New Zealand cultural twist, and a nice contrast to what it seems like we’re getting with Book of Kash.

Historical dramas about pivotal points in crime/law and order have become an increasingly popular trend on TV, with shows like AMC’s Hell on Wheels, Peaky Blinders, Netflix’s House of Guinness, and other shows helping to widen that lane. There will be plenty of fans who are interested in seeing what Kurt Sutter adds to the sub-genre, after he did so much as an ambassador for biker culture to break into pop-culture.

