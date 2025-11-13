Sons of Anarchy Is Getting the Perfect Replacement Biker Show From OG Creator (With a Major DC Star)

Kurt Sutter turned biker culture into a television empire, thanks to his landmark series Sons of Anarchy and its sequel/spinoff series, Mayans M.C. However, since Mayans ended its ride in 2023, there hasn’t been much buzz about the Sons universe and its potential future. At least until today: News is now dropping that Sutter is developing a new biker-themed series called Nomad, alongside Chris Collins (Sons of Anarchy, The Wire). Jason Momoa is set to star in the drama, which will be set in “the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers,” where “a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny.”

There are no direct links between Nomad and Sons of Anarchy to speak of (yet), but the series sounds very much in the same vein as Sutter’s previous biker shows. Collins will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot with Sutter. Sutter, Collins, and Momoa will also serve as executive producers, with Brian Mendoza also getting EP credits through On the Roam Productions, the imprint he owns with Momoa.

Nomad Continues A Major Trend for Momoa

Jason Momoa in “On the Roam” / APple TV+

Sure, Jason Momoa has been making big money on the movie screen with the billion-dollar success of The Minecraft Movie, but that’s not all he’s been up to. Momoa has spent the 2020s producing and starring in big TV projects that also help promote and champion Polynesian and/or Pacific Cultures. That includes Apple TV’s dystopian sci-fi drama See, and the more recent Apple TV series Chief of War (about the war-torn ancient history of the Hawaiian Islands). Momoa also broke into mixing bike culture with content culture last year, with his bike travel/interview series On the Roam for HBO Max.

That’s all to say: Nomad seems like the logical ‘best of both worlds’ for Jason Momoa right now; it’s also no secret that Jason Momoa is an actor who is best served by roles that fit his signature tough-guy persona. “Violent biker with a noble code” seems like it is the epitome of what fans think of as a ‘Momoa role’ would be.

The bigger question mark in all this is what Momoa’s commitment to Nomad could mean for the very pivotal situation that’s still hanging over The Fast Saga. Momoa made headlines (for better and worse) with his starring role as the big bad villain of Fast X; however, the actor’s Joker-style character, Dante, proved to be too much for certain fans and studio executives alike.

Currently, there aren’t very many positive signals that Momoa still has a role in The Fast Saga. In fact, when the actor was asked how soon he could be back on board with Fast X Part 2 earlier in the fall, he said, “I would love to come back and play, man. People all over the world love that character — it’s crazy.”

However, Momoa made it clear: there is no more Fast and Furious filming on his immediate slate: “I got no script, so not that soon.” So for now, Nomad looks like it’s a new direction that Jason Momoa is heading in with his career. The actor also has a big DC Universe movie hitting theaters next year: he’ll co-star as alien antihero bounty hunter Lobo, in Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl film in 2026.

