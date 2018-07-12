‘South Park’ Unveils its Season 22 Premiere Date

It looks like we could be headed on down to South Park fairly soon.

TVLine is reporting that the show’s 22nd season will debut on Wednesday, September 26th, at 10/9c on Comedy Central.

At the moment, concrete details about Season 22 of South Park is somewhat of a mystery. But it sounds like fans could get their first official look at the season during next week’s San Diego Comic-Con, where two different events will be held.

The first is an experience called Cartman’s Escape Room, which will allow fans to solve an array of South Park-themed puzzles. You can check out the information for that below.

“Cartman’s Escape Room is making its worldwide debut at Comic-Con. Trapped! Caught in another one of Cartman’s schemes, fans will now enter the most impossible to escape place ever invented. Ten South Park fans will have a limited amount of time solve a series of puzzles using what they know about South Park to free themselves… before it’s too late. This new South Park activation is free and open to the public at the San Diego Wine Center (200 Harbor Dr. #12, across from the Convention Center) from Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.”

The second instillation is being dubbed the “Member Berries Challenge”, a triva-esque game inspired by one Season 20 episode.

“South Park’s Member Berries Challenge (booth #23729 inside Convention Center) will transport fans into a 3D replica scene from the iconic “Member Berries” episode. While joining Randy at the Marsh family dinner table, fans will take the Member Berries Challenge – where they will be asked three South Park trivia questions as they sit in Sharon and Shelly’s seats. If the fan answers all three correctly, they will walk away clean and be rewarded with their very own limited edition Member Berry. However, if a fan answers incorrectly, Member Berry juice will spew out of Randy’s mouth on to the losing player! Ponchos and protective glasses will be available.”

Are you excited to see South Park‘s 22nd season debut? Let us know what you think in the comments below.