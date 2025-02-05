Spider-Man: Noir TV Series Adds Captain America & Star Trek Stars (Who Will They Play?)

While Sony’s Universe of Spider-Man spinoff films may have collapsed, there are still plans for Spider-Man TV series spinoffs in the works. The first of these projects will be the live-action TV series Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage, who is reprising his role as the Spider-Man Noir character from the animated Spider-Verse films. The cast of Spider-Noir has been growing as the show has been in production. Today we have two new names being added to the cast: Amy Aquino (best known for playing Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s therapist in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Andrew Robinson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

According to reports, Aquino and Robinson are going to be the final cast members added to this initial season of Spider-Noir, and character details for both actors are being kept “under wraps.” Still, given what we know about the spinoff show, it’s likely that these two actors will be playing old-timey versions of classic Spider-Man characters (or villains); unless this late-game round of casting is for roles that will connect Spider-Noir to the larger Spider-Verse franchise (through cameos or after-credits appearances), or they could be introducing characters that will have their roles in the show expand with Season 2.

Spider-Noir Cast & Story Info

Andrew Robinson in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” & Amy Aquino in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Spider-Noir also stars Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brendan Gleeson (28 Days Later, Gangs of New York), Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li (Sinners) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire). Guest stars in the series will include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, and (more recent addition) Andrew Caldwell.

The series is set in an alternate reality of Marvel’s New York City, 1930s era, where we find Spider-Man Noir is an aging private investigator and the only superhero the city has. Morris plays a gutsy journalist named Robbie Robertson, while Gleeson plays a local crime boss. Li plays a nightclub singer, Popoola plays an ambitious World War I veteran, and Huston plays a bodyguard. The guest star actors are all playing undisclosed roles, which could signify that they’re either iconic characters getting remixed for this show, or this is just the usual Sony-Marvel playbook for creating intrigue.

The collapse of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe of spinoff films has placed new pressure on this Spider-Noir series – the sole survivor of Sony’s once-ambitious plan to build an intricate web (pun!) of Spider-Man TV shows. That included two series, Silk: Spider Society and Silver & Black, with the former falling apart after getting well into production, and the latter (a team-up of Spider-Man’s love interests Black Cat and Silver Sable) lingering in development hell since the 2010s. With Cage attached, Spider-Noir has a good shot at getting eyeballs on it – if the series is a sustainable idea remains to be seen (literally).

Spider-Noir will stream exclusively on MGM+ before expanding to Amazon Prime Video.

