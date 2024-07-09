Spider-Noir Casts New Girl Star Lamorne Morris as Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Character

Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir series has found its Robbie Robertson. Nicolas Cage will play the live-action version of Spider-Man Noir in a Prime Video original series. Fans got to hear Cage voice Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and now will return to the character for his live-action adventures. The series has undergone a few name changes, from Noir to now Spider-Noir, and with that news comes word of a new addition to the streaming show’s cast. Deadline reports New Girl star Lamorne Morris has been cast in Spider-Noir as Robbie Robertson.

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise will be very familiar with Robbie Robertson, one of Peter Parker’s bosses at the Daily Bugle. While Peter typically has a dicey relationship with J. Jonah Jameson, Robbie Robertson has often been a loyal associate and friend to the wall-crawler. The description of Morris’ Robbie Robertson calls him “driven, hard-working, and won’t take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lamorne Morris is cast as Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man Noir live-action series.

Spider-Man Noir episode count revealed

Nicolas Cage revealed how many episodes the first season of Spider-Noir will consist of. “Forty-five minutes. I mean, it’s eight episodes. So it’s the equivalent of four movies in five months. And I’ve got another movie I’ve gotta prepare for, and then a movie right after it,” Cage told The New Yorker.

Eight episodes seem to be the sweet spot when creating TV shows based on comic books. Each season of The Boys has been eight episodes, and Marvel’s Disney+ content has been between six and 10 episodes on average.

Photo credit Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images