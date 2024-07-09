Spider-Man: Noir Series Episode Count Revealed by Nicolas Cage

Spider-Man: Noir‘s episode count has been revealed by Nicolas Cage. The New Yorker sat down with the long-tenured actor to talk about the twists and turns of his career. Spider-Man Noir has been a recent fan-favorite from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. When the series got announced, there weren’t a lot of concrete details, but Cage has cleared some of the air. He said, “Forty-five minutes. I mean, it’s eight episodes. So it’s the equivalent of four movies in five months. And I’ve got another movie I’ve gotta prepare for, and then a movie right after it.” So, no rest for the wicked in that respect. But, you have to be thrilled at the prospect of any solo series bringing him back as the character.

As people wonder about what the show will entail, here’s an unofficial synopsis for Spider-Man: Noir. This has all been bubbling under the surface since last year at least: “[Noir] will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.”

“Expanding the Marvel universe with ‘Noir’ is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios previously wrote. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Spider-Man: Noir Rolls Onward At Prime Video

Spider-Man: Noir is ready for a return

One thing has been for certain with this character, fans have been clamoring for a return. Imagine their surprise at the fact that they would be getting an entire minisereies with Spider-Man: Noir. He appeared for a brief second at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Along with that, the tease of Cage coming back to do the voice for the third film is palpable. But, in additon, the prospect of getting standalone adventures in this strange corner of the Marvel multiverse? Well, it’s a dream come true for some people out there. The actor himself has talked about how much he loves Noir in previous interviews. That affection comes through in his performances.

“I can say that we have been talking. It’s no secret that I love the character,” Cage told Collider earlier this year. “I can combine my favorite golden age performances — i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart — with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee’s masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.”

