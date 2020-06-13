SpongeBob Fans Celebrate Nickelodeon’s Pride Month Post

SpongeBob SquarePants fans are loving Nickelodeon’s latest Pride Month post on social media. The company put up a tweet on Saturday featuring three characters from the Nick roster in support of LGBTQ+ fans. SpongeBob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra. Now, Korra ended her series in a canon relationship with a woman, which was huge for animation fans looking for representation on screen. SpongeBob has often been argued to have been coded as gay for most of the show’s long run. Fans are taking that post and the fact that the replies to the tweet are turned off as a sign that SpongeBob is gay. There’s a lot of vindication on the web right now as people revisit the old questions about certain scenes in a new light.

Henry Danger actor Michael D. Cohen plays Scwartz on the Nickelodeon show. He also gave an interview to Time last year where he revealed that he had transitioned 20 years ago. Everything going on in the world at the time motivated the decision to share his story.

"I was misgendered at birth. I identify as male, and I am proud that I have had a transgender experience — a transgender journey… In my experience, I was born male,” Cohen explained. “What my body said about it was irrelevant. No matter how hard I tried, it was not up for negotiation. Believe me, it would have been so convenient if I was actually a woman.”

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

“This crazy backlash and oppression of rights is happening right in front of me,” he added. “I can’t stay silent. The level of — let’s be polite — misunderstanding around trans issues is so profound and so destructive. When you disempower one population, you disempower everybody… These are my people. I belong to this group.”

“People don’t understand. They think this has to do with sexuality and it doesn’t. They think this has to do with pushing an agenda on kids and it doesn’t,” he reflected. “What it does is send a message to kids that whoever they are, however they identify, that’s celebrated and valued and okay.

Today, fans of SpongeBob are feeling valued and genuinely happy because of this post. It remains to be seen what Nickelodeon will say when someone inevitably asks about it. There will be detractors, but that isn’t going to stop the Internet from having a little bit of fun along the way.

