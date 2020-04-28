This Hilarious Meme Plays the Entirety of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

When it comes to the SpongeBob SquarePants, you may not expect its fans to be on the forefront of technology, but that did not stop one fan from hiding the show's film inside a viral meme. The lovable sponge might live in a pineapple under the sea, but unlike his neighbor Patrick, SpongeBob SquarePants does not live under a rock. His fans have grown up around technology, and they found a way to stuff The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie into a meme which you can actually watch.

No, we are not kidding you on that. Some mad lad actually went out there and decided to resurrected The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie in a meme. The timely upload has reminded fans of how creative fans of Nickelodeon can be, but we have to admit a meme is not the ideal way to watch a movie... not at all.

As you can see below, the meme went viral on Twitter after the user dope_duuude shared a screenshot of the legend. The meme popped up on Discord thanks to the user medic tf2 real, and it really does play the entire SpongeBob SquarePants movie.

I OPEN DISCORD AND SOMEONE POSTED THE WNTIRE SPONEGBOB MOVIE IN MEME FORMAT IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/986U9MnE0t — i am from the sky (@dope_duuude) April 20, 2020

Seriously, it does. You can check out the meme here, but you should be warned. The video quality is so grainy you can barely see anything, but that is not why fans are sharing it like they are.

Thanks to Discord, fans have been able to manipulate the URL for this meme to pass on secret codes. So if you are wanting to pass along a sneaky message to a friend with SpongeBob Squarepants by your side, it is more than possible thanks to this meme. And if this cartoon classic whets your appetite, you can continue binging SpongeBob on Nickelodeon or through sites like YouTube.

Currently, the thirteenth season of the cartoon is in production with work moving along at normal pace despite the ongoing pandemic. The showrunner for SpongeBob SquarePants recently assured fans that the staff were all working from home with Vincent Walker sharing, "To those who were worried, SpongeBob is doing fine. Production continues, we are All working from home during the lock down. Nickelodeon’s leaders have been great at logistics and support during this crazy time. Stay Safe Stay Home.:

