‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’ Announces Its Closing Date

All good things must come to an end, even down in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical has announced its official closing date.

The production will conclude its 10-month run of 327 official performances and 29 previews with a final bow at New York’s Palace Theater on September 16. The announcement from the show’s producers attributed the show’s closing to previously planned renovations on the theater that are set to begin in mid-September. However, a report in the New York Times indicated that the musical hasn’t performed as well financially when compared to other large-scale musicals, noting that SpongeBob tends to perform better during school vacation time frames as opposed to more consistent grosses from other shows.

Financial performance notwithstanding, the Tina Landau directed musical based off of the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name has been positively received by critics and fans alike. Back in May, the production earned 12 Tony Awards nominations, including one for best musical. It ultimately took home one prize, for David Zinn’s scenic design.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical officially opened on December 4, 2017 and featured songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, and David Bowie among others.

If fans missed catching the musical during its time on Broadway, amateur licensing rights for the show are set to be available in early 2019. A national tour is being planned for later that fall. Details on the tour are set to be announced at a later date.

Did you see SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical? Are you planning to catch the show before it ends its Broadway run Let us know in the comments section below!