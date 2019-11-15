SpongeBob Spinoff Reportedly Heading to Netflix

Earlier this week, it was announced Netflix and Viacom had entered a pact in which both old and new Nickelodeon properties would soon find a home on a streaming service. According to one report from the New York Times, this slate of programming also seems to include a spinoff starring Squidward Tentacles. The Times had no additional information other than the Squidward-starring spinoff would be a music-based property. It’s also unclear if Rodger Bumpass will return to voice the character though it’s assumed so, given the actor’s involvement in all of the franchise’s feature films as well.

According to the report, the new deal is worth $200 million and will see multiple new shows based on classic Nickelodeon-owned intellectual property. The news surfaced just a day after The Walt Disney Company launched Disney+ and spins off after Netflix aired released animated films in the Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” said Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon. “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

The next SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.

What other Nickelodeon spinoffs or revivals would you like to see on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!