Supernatural Creator Thanks Stacey Abrams For Getting Out the Vote in Georgia

Eric Kripke, showrunner on Amazon's The Boys and creator of The CW's Supernatural, gave politician Stacey Abrams a shout-out on social media today, offering to hook her up with some Supernatural swag in the hours after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a lead in the Georgia vote count. Abrams, who ran for governor in Georgia in 2018 and narrowly lost, has put much of the celebrity and goodwill into attempts to not only mobilize Democratic voters in her state, but also to help voters of all stripes overcome structural impediments to voting, such as the kind of "purges" detailed in the recent short documentary produced by Yvette Nicole Brown and Greg Palast.

As a result, many on the left have given Abrams much of the credit for Georgia's apparent lurch to the left. And to celebrate, she told an interviewer, she planned on catching up on Supernatural (condolences to Abrams when she gets to last night's episode). Kripke saw that, and literally highlighted it on Twitter, saying that if Abrams "wanted anything [Supernatural]" to let him know,.

You can see his comments below.

Hi @staceyabrams. I'm the creator of #Supernatural & we're honored you dig the show. YOU SAVED THE WORLD FOR REAL. If you want ANYTHING #SPN, reach out, its the least we could do. Thanks for all you do, the #SPNFamily is proud to have you! @JensenAckles @jarpad @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/TpbR5GR1pR — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 6, 2020

While Kripke has rarely been involved with Supernatural since he left the series, in October he took part in a massive watch party with cast, crew, and fans. On Zoom, the main cast and numerous guests got together with Congressional candidate MJ Hegar and Senator Cory Booker, a former presidential candidate. That was a get-out-the-vote effort, not a campaign event, but it's interesting to note how many politicians in recent years have come out as genre fans -- and more specifically, as Supernatural fans. Of course, the series -- which is going into its final two episodes starting next week -- has been around for 15 years, so maybe the odds are just with them at this point.

Supernatural is the last series that was airing when The WB changed over to The CW in 2006. It centers on a pair of monster-hunting brothers played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who go on missions with an angel played by MIsha Collins, all of whom were tagged in Kripke's tweet. The show airs on Thrusdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.