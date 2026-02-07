Star Trek Just Broke a 27 Year Old Promise (& Fans Aren’t Happy)

The writers of Star Trek learned long ago that you can’t make everyone happy. The fandom is wide and varied, known for loudly declaring their feelings about each new iteration of the franchise, whether it be film, television, or novelization. And the most recent episode of the franchise’s newest show has left fans clashing over whether this seemingly broken promise is exactly the closure necessary for a beloved character, or a slap in the face of his legacy.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is a show embroiled in drama. We aren’t even a full season in, and it’s already found itself on the receiving end of a review bombing campaign from people who call themselves fans, angry over the perceived diversity showcased in the series. But the most recent episode of the season, “Series Acclimation Mil,” has opened Starfleet Academy up to some genuinely legitimate criticism over its handling of Deep Space Nine’s Benjamin Sisko, one of the most beloved Star Trek characters of all time.

Why Are Fans So Upset?

The episode feels like a tribute to Benjamin Sisko, played by Avery Brooks, as SAM attempts to discover Sisko’s fate on her mission for her own AI overlords. But fans aren’t entirely willing to accept that. “‘Thank you, Avery’ in a story that’s incredibly insulting to Avery’s wishes and the DS9 story itself, and his promise to return,” said on viewer on Reddit. It’s well known that Brooks was adamant that Sisko would never abandon his family and that he told Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr that he wasn’t interested in a storyline that ended with a Black man leaving his pregnant partner to raise their child alone, not wanting to play into negative cultural stereotypes.



Another viewer added, “I know the writers originally intended him to be gone for good, but Brooks had strong feelings otherwise enough to convince them to change the scene. He should have come back, and it should have been while his new child was still young enough for it to matter. For him to be a significant, positive presence in that child’s upbringing.” Many fans agree with this take, finding themselves genuinely upset with the knowledge that Sisko, as of the 32nd century, never returned from his time with the prophets, leaving Kassidy waiting for him.

It should be noted, however, that Brooks did sign off on this storyline, giving it his approval. Starfleet Academy showrunner, Tawny Newsome, said, “So we knew from the beginning that the best way to honor Sisko and honor Mr. Brooks himself was with his blessing and with his involvement, whatever he wanted that to be. So, through Cirroc’s help, through his relationship with Mr. Brooks, it was actually Cirroc’s idea to use this recording that I’ll let him talk about. But we knew from jump. We were like, ‘We need him to be on board and him to know that this is a celebration and an homage to him.’” And while that doesn’t remove the sting from the fact that Sisko was seemingly unable to keep his promise, it can possibly provide a bit of comfort to fans who feel his legacy wasn’t honored.

