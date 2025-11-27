Star Trek Star Addresses Chances Of New Captain Kirk Spinoff

The future of Star Trek, at the moment, is both incredibly exciting and largely unknown beyond the next year or two. We know for certain that a new Star Trek movie is coming from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, that Starfleet Academy launches in January, and that the final two seasons of Strange New Worlds are coming, likely beginning in Spring 2026. But Paramount’s change of ownership – which led to the movie announcement, of course – means that beyond that, we know very little. Will Picard spinoff Star Trek: Legacy make it out of the concept stage? Will Enterprise sequel Star Trek: United? And what of the possible Strange New Worlds spinoff Year One? It seems that question is also on the minds of the cast.

One star of SNW, Christina Chong – who plays La’an – spoke to fans at ST: CHI – Trek To Chicago convention, to address the possibility of Year One happening, as originally reported by TrekMovie. She discussed her future after the end of Strange New Worlds, and the possibility of the as-yet-unconfirmed Kirk spinoff. Her comments suggest the talent remain as in the dark as the fandom:

“I don’t know what I’m going to be doing… Who knows if there’ll be a spinoff? We don’t know yet. And if there is, we’re not all going to be in it. So it’s going to be a very different show. It’s not going to be Strange New Worlds. It’s going to be something different.”

Christina Chong Reflects On The Bittersweet Ending of Strange New Worlds

Chong also spoke about her emotional state as Strange New Worlds comes to an end. The fifth and final season is currently in production in Toronto, with the aim to “wrap before Christmas.” She’s clearly feeling the weight of that endpoint, as her response to TrekMovie proves:

“I mean, it’s bittersweet. It is sad. It’s realizing this is the last time we’re all on the bridge together. Okay, this is the last time I’m on the bridge. This is the last time I’m going to put on this uniform. This is the last time I’m going to be in a scene with Spock… It’s all those last times… My last costume fitting is tomorrow [Monday, November 24]. It’s crazy that it still doesn’t feel real it’s coming to an end.”

Whether Strange New Worlds‘ ending genuinely is a true ending remains to be seen. Talk of the Year One spinoff has focused on the potential to bridge the gap between SNW and The Original Series, and despite the upheaval at Paramount after the recent takeover, it feels illogical that a project with such goodwill behind it wouldn’t come to light. Paramount has already promised that Trek is a key focus for them, with renewed attention on reviving the movie arm of things. That objective doesn’t mean continuation of pre-takeover projects is necessarily impossible (as the DCEU to DCU transition period proved). But at this stage, we’ll have to wait and see.

Strange New Worlds executive producer Akiva Goldsman previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Year One is “an aspiration. It’s a hope on our part to be able to continue telling stories that would kiss the end of Strange New Worlds.” But he also made it clear what the show could be, amid reports that he will be or has pitched to Paramount:

“Strange New Worlds ends on Jim Kirk’s first day of work as captain of the Enterprise. And if we call ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before’ the second pilot, there’s space and time and relationships and crew that exist, that have been untold. The untold stories of Kirk’s enterprise. So that’s where we would love to situate the show, not really trying to drive into the continuity that we’ve seen, but in that gap between.”

