Star Wars Lights And Sounds R2-D2 Funko Pop Drops Today

There are plenty of Star Wars R2-D2 Funko Pops out there, but this new exclusive figure features lights and sounds! All you need to do is press the top of the bobbehead to activate. If you would like to add it to your collection, it will go on sale starting today, August 18th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET here at the Funko Shop priced at $18.

Note that Funko also has the Disney 100 Facet R2-D2 Funko Pop exclusive and a Retro Series comic book R2-D2 exclusive in stock. You can check out all of the exclusive Star Wars Funko Pops that are currently available in the Funko Shop right here.

Don't forget that the Ahsoka live-action series is headed to Disney+ on August 23rd. That's a Wednesday (Funko's preferred drop day as of late), so it seems likely that a wave of Pop figures based on the series will launch on that date. What's more shopDisney will be running a special Ahsoka merch promotion for Disney+ subscribers starting on August 23rd, which may or may not include Funko Pops. What we do know is that Hasbro has already released plenty of merch based on the Ahsoka series, and you can take a look at the lineup as it currently stands below.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.