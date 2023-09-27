Star Wars Fans Are Loving Chopper’s ‘War Crimes Trial’ In Ahsoka Episode 7

Star Wars fans have a lot to say about Ahsoka Episode 7, but ironically the thing that has captured a lot of fan attention has little to do with the epic action and big stakes we got before the finale!

(SPOILERS) Ahsoka Episode 7 “Dreams and Madness” started off with a scene on Coruscant, as General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) faced a disciplinary hearing by the New Republic government for her mission on Peridea. During the sequence, Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) is the most vocal opposer of Hera keeping her rank – until Senator Leia Organa sends an emissary in the form of C-3PO to absolve Hera of any wrongdoing.

When C-3PO makes his presentation, Xiono objects on the grounds of the testimony coming from a mere droid. Chopper didn’t take too kindly to that, letting his anger be known to Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee).

While Chopper was just in the council session to back up Hera, a lot of Star Wars fans saw the blocking of the scene and had a fun fantastical imagining: Chopper finally going on trial for his war crimes.

What Are Chopper’s War Crimes?

It’s been a running joke since the Star Wars Rebels that actions Chopper took during the formative days of the Rebellion count as war crimes. Chopper was an infiltrator and saboteur of Imperial Cruisers and Star Destroyers, racking up tens of thousands of kills from crashing those ships. He also blew up the sewers of Lothal and routinely used his arms to bash and/or electrocute droids and organic beings, in order to incapacitate or destroy them. There are entire videos compiling the violence Chopper has done – as well as a humorous fan campaign to see him tried for his “crimes.”

Well, Ahsoka Episode 7 may be as close as we come…

I Would’ve Believed It

You could tell me prior to actually watching the episode that this was Chopper on trial for his war crimes and, you know what, I would’ve believed you. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/asQ7bvSWJk — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) September 27, 2023

A lot of fans saw the opening to this scene and thought it was definitely going in a different direction. 😂

When You Look At It Like That…

Chopper finally on trial for his war crimes pic.twitter.com/aef3RrUi01 — Ｔａｃｋｅｌ (@TackelsHolocron) September 27, 2023

Chopper has been finally brought to justice for all the war crimes he committed. pic.twitter.com/krJzP6UkqO — Łukasz Wąchała (@Luk_Wac) September 27, 2023

Cut the frame this way and it definitely looks like Chopper is the one being held accountable in this hearing…

What A Twist!

spoiler: chopper is on trial for his many war crimes, what a twist! #ahsoka pic.twitter.com/LPZ0KzaDyb — (KNIGHT) (@untouchabelxo) September 27, 2023

These Star Wars TV bait-and-switch episodes are getting WILD.

Chopper Finally In A Courtroom, But…

Chopper was finally in a court room and it wasn't for his war crimes. #Ahsoka https://t.co/gjJTk6sSZQ — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) September 27, 2023

Who would’ve thought that the day we finally saw Chopper in a courtroom it would be for someone else’s trial? The New Republic justice system is broken…

One More Body for the Count

Some fans were looking less for justice, and more for Chopper to make Senator Xiono the next victim on his kill list.

Lt. Vic Hawkins, Esq.

literally thought this was the war crime trial of Chopper here, and Hawkins is his defence attourney pic.twitter.com/vNrVDgoGl4 — Ell + Ratio (@cosmiccreepy) September 27, 2023

If this was Chopper’s trial, then Lt. Vic Hawkins (Nican Robinson) was definitely seated like the killer droid’s personal defense attorney.

He Took That Personally…

Chopper bout to get dem war crimes😮‍💨 https://t.co/uEoq4bvAgb — jonanthan (@_nanoftheabove) September 27, 2023

That Michael Jordan The Last Dance meme now has a Star Wars: Ahsoka Chopper version that’s gone viral. With good reason. It’s hilarious. Senator Xiolo needs to watch his back after all that droidism.

More War Crimes Coming

chopper about to commit some more war crimes frfr pic.twitter.com/lCFHSXs3yB — cat (@ahsokafanclub) September 27, 2023

The New Republic government coming after Hera had Chopper back in war mode. After all, what’s the difference when they’re all organics? (See Also: Star Wars “Dark Droids” crossover).