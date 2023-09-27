Star Wars: Ahsoka’s New Episode Features Major Surprise Cameo

Star Wars: Ahsoka spoilers will follow! A new episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka has arrived on Disney+ and as fans could probably have guessed, yet another familiar face appeared. After Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker, sporting his classic Clone Wars look that he’d never worn in live-action, in the Star Wars series, the door became wide open for just about anyone to appear. The Mandalorian favorite Paul Sun-Hyung Lee even appeared as Captain Carson Teva with Temuera Morrison even briefly lending his voice to Captain Rex for a flashback. Now another major Star Wars character has appeared, making another appearance on a Disney+ live-action series, C-3PO.

At the top of the episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla finds herself essentially in a miltiary tribunal, forced to answer for her trip to try and save Ahsoka and Sabine from Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. Just when it seems that the New Republic council will court-martial her for what she’s done, a familiar voice can be heard as C-3PO does his best to enter the room uninterrupted. When finally given entry, 3PO tells the council that Hera can’t be in trouble for what she did as she was acting under the orders of Senator Leia Organa

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels returns to reprise the voice of his famous droid in the series, given the “With” credit in the Star Wars: Ahsoka closing credits and appearing just before Hayden Christensen. Daniels is among one of the few actors to appear in all nine of the Skywalker Saga feature films plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, playing the role of C-3PO in all of them; he would go on to play a different role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, making him one of the only people to work on every Star Wars feature film. He previously reprised the voice of C-3PO in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and several video games. Daniels would make his Disney+ debut in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series last year.

