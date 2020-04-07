Star Wars: Rosario Dawson’s The Mandalorian Contract Rumored to Include Multiple Series

Neither Lucasfilm nor Rosario Dawson have confirmed that the actress will be playing Ahsoka Tano in Season Two of The Mandalorian, but various reputable sources have seemingly confirmed this news, with fresh details about her potential contract possibly shedding more light on the actress’ future in the franchise. According to The Direct, Dawson’s contract accounts for her appearances in multiple series, which would potentially fall more in line with her role in Netflix’s Marvel series, in which her Claire Temple appeared in each different series in various capacities. This rumored contract could either confirm that her role in The Mandalorian is meant to set up an Ahsoka spinoff series or it could mean Ahsoka could go on to appear in either the Cassian Andor or Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

While none of these details have officially been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm, fans have been hoping to see Ahsoka Tano brought to life ever since she debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2008. Actress Ashley Eckstein has voiced the character since her debut, with the closest audiences have gotten to the character appearing in a live-action film being a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dawson has been professing her interest in playing Tano for years, with the reports that she had been cast as the character exciting many. Other fans, however, are disappointed that Eckstein wasn’t tapped for the role, with the actress herself confirming that she wasn’t approached about appearing in The Mandalorian.

“Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian,” Eckstein’s statement reads. “I’ve read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I’ve taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued.”

She added, “I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

Stay tuned for details on Ahsoka Tano’s potential live-action debut.

Would you like to see Ahsoka appear in multiple series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!