Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Trailer Reveals June Premiere Date

Jar-Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best is to the world of Star Wars for a brand new series that puts kids into the shows of the Jedi. Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is a new game show that allows young contestants to show off their skills and compete for prizes. The series was initially announced as a Disney+ original, but the debut of its first trailer on Wednesday morning revealed that it would be coming to StarWarsKids.com and the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, where fans can watch for free. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

The first two episodes of Jedi Temple Challenge will be released in just one week, on June 3rd. New episodes will arrive each week after that, resulting in a 10-episode season. The Star Wars Kids YouTube channel is currently home to other programming, such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, fun facts and info about Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and quite a few different activities.

Ahmed Best hosts the competition series, though he won't be taking on his classic role of Jar-Jar Binks. Best's host on Jedi Temple Challenge is a new Jedi character names Master Kelleran Beq. He will be joined by Veep's Mary Holland, who voices his protocol droid companion AD-3. Beloved Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer, who recently voiced Darth Maul in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will e lending his voice to the dark side of the Force throughout the Jedi Temple Challenge.

"With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy,” said Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri, in a statement.

There's no telling what caused the shift from Disney+ to Star Wars Kids, but the show will be able to be streamed free for everyone, so that's a serious plus for a lot of families. Of course, it would also make sense to see Jedi Temple Challenge arrive on Disney+ after the entire first season has been released online.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge? What do you think of the first trailer?

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge premieres on June 3rd.

