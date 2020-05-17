Star Wars: Original Boba Fett Director Josh Trank "Can't Imagine" Being Asked to Direct The Mandalorian

✖

Fantastic Four filmmaker Josh Trank, once attached to direct a never-made Boba Fett movie, admits he "can't imagine" being asked by Lucasfilm to direct episodes of live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The upcoming second season of the Jon Favreau-created Disney+ series will re-introduce Boba — the notorious bounty hunter who survived his apparent death in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi — with Temuera Morrison, who played Boba's father Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, playing the role of the armored assassin who once hunted Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Appearing on the Schmoedown Entertainment Network, Trank said the serialized nature of Star Wars makes it a "really, really good fit" for television before admitting he's yet to catch up with The Mandalorian, so far directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, and writer-producer Dave Filoni.

"I want the hype to fade out a little bit so that I can be in a little more quiet head space while watching it after being associated with [Star Wars] for a long time," Trank said when asked if he would want to direct Fett on Mandalorian. "I mean, I don't know. Dude, if Dave Filoni or somebody over there called me up and was just like, 'Hey, Trank, wouldn't this be funny if you…?' I'd have to be a lunatic, I'd be a true lunatic, an actual, certifiable lunatic to not take him up on that."

"But," Trank added, "I don't personally see that playing out. I can't imagine why they would want to do that, because they just have so much at stake, and I think that they're doing all the right moves."

That includes the hiring of one of Trank's heroes, From Dusk Till Dawn and Sin City filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who recently confirmed his involvement with the sophomore season.

"They're doing a lot of cool stuff with that. And I don't know, I think people have had enough of me with that sh-t anyway," Trank added with a laugh. "I don't think that would excite anybody."

On being hired to direct the Boba Fett movie that never materialized, Trank said, "I feel on some level, everybody was so excited about Chronicle when it came out, when it was fresh, that there was a massive risk that certain people were willing to take on me at the time."

He continued, "I believe in myself, of course I would believe that that's something I could do, and directing those kind of projects, it’s a directing job at the end of the day. ... So as a directing job, I certainly believe in myself, and that would be awesome, that would be fun. But again, I just don't think that that would be the right move on their part if somebody thought, 'Hey, wouldn't it be interesting if we called Trank to do that?'"

Before he considers directing in the Star Wars universe, Trank added, "Maybe a little bit more time needs to pass before something like that would really make sense."

Directors on The Mandalorian Season 2 include Favreau, Filoni, Famuyiwa, Rodriguez, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, and Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. The second season is expected to premiere this October on Disney+.

