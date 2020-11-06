Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere May Reveal the Secret to Boba Fett's Survival

✖

As first reported months ago, the premiere episode of The Mandalorian seemingly confirmed the return of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter from the original trilogy that quickly became a cult favorite amongst fans. Played by Temuera Morrison — the same actor that played Jango Feet and the adult clones in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith — the character suddenly showed up in the premiere's closing moments.

With the character long-thought dead due to a technical mishap that sent him propelling into the Great Pit of Carkoon, only to be devoured by one of Jabba the Hut's pet sarlaccs. Two episodes in, the series has yet to reveal how Fett managed to survive, though it may have teased the event in one of the premiere's most explosive moments.

In the series, we saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) technically sacrifice himself in an attempt to kill the krayt dragon that had been plaguing Mos Pelgo. Even though the massive beast swallowed Djarin whole, the bounty hunter was able to shock his way out of the massive dragon. Moments prior, the dragon displayed its ability to dissolve people with its venom — meaning beskar steel is strong enough to withstand it.

Furthermore, earlier in the episode, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) revealed krayt dragons could easily take care of or kill sarlaccs. See where we're going here?

They've already laid the groundwork in-universe to show fans of the Star Wars franchise that beskar, the same armor Boba Fett was wearing while consumed by Jabba's sarlacc, is strong enough to withstand krayt dragons — meaning it stands to reason Fett was able to blast his way out of the sarlacc very shortly after he fell into the pit in Return of the Jedi.

Though we've only seen Fett's return for but a matter of one shot as of this writing, the character will reportedly be starring in his own mini-series that could begin start shooting principal photography as soon as next week. As far as we know, everything currently in active development for the Star Wars franchise is geared towards Disney+ after then-Disney chief Bob Iger said "the priority [for Star Wars] in the next few years is television."

During a February earnings call, Iger said there is "more coming from The Mandalorian ... including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added every Friday.

