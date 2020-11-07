Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 9 Spoilers Hilariously Recapped In New Meme

✖

By the time Disney+ finally launched nearly a year ago, the binge model essentially ran the world of streaming. Each platform would suddenly dump an entire season of content at once, letting people binge through the content in one sitting. Once Disney+ and The Mandalorian came along, things started to change as the House of Mouse decided to release each episode week by week. Though streaming to the masses instead of a weekly television broadcast, the weekly release has still created a sense of event programming where people tune in week after week.

Because of that, there's been plenty of social media chatter surrounding the series throughout the duration of its first season, and its on its way to becoming the hottest topic through social media, provided current events find themselves out of the news cycle sooner rather than later. Because of the engagement surrounding the series, fans of the Star Wars franchise have spawned millions of memes, and one that's done particular well of recent is one of those "spoilers without context" pieces.

Using stills from other programs around pop culture from SpongeBob to Dune and Lord of the Rings, Redditor u/MandoLakes crafted the perfectly hilarious grid revealing "spoilers" from the Season Two premiere "The Marshal," which you can see above or on Reddit here.

As explained by series producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the second season of The Mandalorian will work on exploring the corner of the Star Wars universe introduced in the show's first batch of episodes last year.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

The season will also feature Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in a much bigger role as he does whatever he can to try taking The Child back from Mando and company.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito explained. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added every Friday.