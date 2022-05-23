Ewan McGregor Says Star Wars Fan Theories Are Mostly Wrong

✖

Ewan McGregor has the high ground on Obi-Wan Kenobi fan theories. A decade after he defeated Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the Disney+ series returns to Tatooine, where hermit Jedi Obi-Wan (McGregor) is the only hope of protecting a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). There will be "wonderful cameos" from surprise characters and "Easter eggs galore" — so says Rupert Friend, debuting as the live-action Grand Inquisitor from Star Wars Rebels — but a galaxy's worth of rumors and fan theories can't all be true. (Not even from a certain point of view.)

Asked about Star Wars fan theories, McGregor told Magic Radio, "I've watched some of the people breaking down the teaser trailer for [Obi-Wan Kenobi] and the second trailer, the proper trailer, and that's quite amusing. Just because so many people have got so many different ideas about who's going to be in it, what characters are coming into it, where the story goes."

"Mainly, they're wrong," McGregor continued. "So it's quite funny to watch."

Joining McGregor and Christensen are Star Wars prequels co-stars Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, reprising their roles as Luke's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively. Because Obi-Wan has strong connective tissue to the prequels trilogy, cameos could include such characters as Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), Force ghost Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and a young Princess Leia Organa.

"Given the nature of our characters, the strongest connective tissue is to the prequels for us," Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow previously told Entertainment Weekly when asked if fan-favorites like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) or Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) might return. "Because in large part, that's where our characters are coming from and that's where their stories started. So really the prequels are sort of the most connected to our series."

Added writer Joby Harold, "You can't ignore the connectivity of all these stories, because they're all playing within the same worlds and characters that George [Lucas] created. So there's an undeniable connectivity between all of them. But that said, it's its own story. It's its own six-part movie. And to that end, I thought of it as this six-chapter story that's just its own tale."

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming May 27 on Disney+.