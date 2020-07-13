On Monday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series starring characters introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Set to debut in 2021, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Star Wars fans, especially fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, are excited by the news of the next Star Wars animated series. They're sharing that excitement on social media. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

Are you exciting about Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming to Disney+? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ in 2021.