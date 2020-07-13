Star Wars The Bad Batch Clone Wars REactions
On Monday, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series starring characters introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Set to debut in 2021, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."
Star Wars fans, especially fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, are excited by the news of the next Star Wars animated series. They're sharing that excitement on social media. Keep reading to see what they have to say.
Are you exciting about Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming to Disney+? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ in 2021.
This Is What We're Saying
SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT WE’RE GETTING A CLONE WARS SPIN OFF SERIES WITH ECHO AND THE BAD BATCH AND THAT AHSOKA BO KATAN BOBA FETT AND POSSIBLY REX WILL ALL BE IN MANDALORIAN SEASON 2?? ASK ME HOW IT FEELS TO BE WINNING pic.twitter.com/8SEEDlXbmc— seraiah (@thellamellama) July 13, 2020
Brilliant
Me seeing the news of the Bad Batch Clone Wars spin-off pic.twitter.com/rbdHznLtmI— Jamie (@Jamiealx) July 13, 2020
Some Good News
A Sequel to the Clone Wars? fuck yeah finally some good fucking news #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/T8sBqlPaj3— Tup in a Teacup (@nor_bean) July 13, 2020
Light At The End of the Tunnel
lego star wars, mando s2, bad batch show, jfo sequel... THERES A LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL pic.twitter.com/rLKp1gfQ2J— dee²¹² 🦦 (@securasimp) July 13, 2020
Bringing Sexy Back
disney said yeah the bad batch IS sexy let’s bring them back pic.twitter.com/LSVIrG6Tsz— lane! (@dnidjarin) July 13, 2020
That Cast Though
the cast list for the bad batch has been revealed ! pic.twitter.com/NE5sm21owl— 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙝 ❂ (@sitharies) July 13, 2020
Wake Up
BAD BATCH NATION WHERE R YALL pic.twitter.com/QytPXjAUHM— BAD BATCH NATION !! ✿ (@skywalkersnips) July 13, 2020
Survivors
also THE BAD BATCH SURVIVES THE CLONE WARS AND ORDER 66 pic.twitter.com/KJP2Xsu4T2— PurpleProse | blm | acab (@PurpleProse4) July 13, 2020
Great Time to Be a Fan
it's such a great time to be a star wars fan— Franchise Fanatic (@franchisefanat2) July 13, 2020
bad batch show
squadrons
lego star wars the skywalker saga
much much more.
i love it all, and i will continue to love it all
Let's Go
BAD BATCH LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO O GNDKGLDJTWJIWJKTEJJFJ— mou 🌻🦋 (@mouyashi) July 13, 2020
