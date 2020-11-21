Star Wars: The Bad Batch Rumored to Bring Back a Fan-Favorite Character

✖

Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will reportedly bring back a fan-favorite character from past Star Wars cartoons -- and more recently, live-action series. Cinelinx reports having learned that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will feature the return of Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian leader who recently debuted in live-action in The Mandalorian. Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan both as her voice actor and live-action actor. Star Wars: The Bad Batch reportedly occurs after the events of "The Siege of Mandalore," meaning Bo-Katan's appearance will fill in the gap left between then and her reemergence in Star Wars Rebels.

If the rumor is true, then it will be granting Sackhoff her wish. She recently stated that she'd love to explore more of Bo-Katan's past.

"I do love the character Sabine," Sackhoff said, referring to the Mandalorian character from Star Wars Rebels. "I would also love to see what Bo-Katan's life was like with Satine, her sister, and lose her sister like she did. Her life with Obi-Wan and things like that, I would love to know what happened with that and how it affected Bo-Katan as a leader."

According to Disney, Star Wars: The Bad Batch "follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said of the series, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

What do you think of Bo-Katan's possible return? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ in 2021.