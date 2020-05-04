Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Loving SPOILER's Cameo in Series Finale

Ahead of the premiere of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans had assumed the series would conclude before the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, given that the major characters from the animated series were absent from the live-action film. Despite having a pretty good idea about where the journey of the narrative would conclude, the series still delivered audiences a number of surprises with each episode, one of the biggest being that the events of the series overlapped with the live-action film. Now that the series has concluded, fans are having a lot of shocked reactions to one unexpected appearance in the finale.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the series finale of The Clone Wars

With Ahsoka being Anakin Skywalker's padawan, his descent to the Dark Side took a major toll on her, with the finale of the series also offering a glimpse at how Darth Vader's shattered connection with his former apprentice might have also had an emotional impact on him. While Vader's appearance in the series was unexpected, fans were thrilled to see the character in the signature animation style and moved to see his reaction to finding her former lightsaber.

