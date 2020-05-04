Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Loving SPOILER's Cameo in Series Finale
Ahead of the premiere of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans had assumed the series would conclude before the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, given that the major characters from the animated series were absent from the live-action film. Despite having a pretty good idea about where the journey of the narrative would conclude, the series still delivered audiences a number of surprises with each episode, one of the biggest being that the events of the series overlapped with the live-action film. Now that the series has concluded, fans are having a lot of shocked reactions to one unexpected appearance in the finale.
WARNING: Spoilers below for the series finale of The Clone Wars
With Ahsoka being Anakin Skywalker's padawan, his descent to the Dark Side took a major toll on her, with the finale of the series also offering a glimpse at how Darth Vader's shattered connection with his former apprentice might have also had an emotional impact on him. While Vader's appearance in the series was unexpected, fans were thrilled to see the character in the signature animation style and moved to see his reaction to finding her former lightsaber.
Emotional Similarities
The Clone Wars finale didn’t disappoint at all man the similarities between these two scenes and seeing how good Vader looked had me emotional ngl pic.twitter.com/0uyxVeZhsF— Dyl Skywalker (@DSilverpenis) May 4, 2020
Tragedy
Those clone wars shots of Darth Vader are heartbreaking. Anakin's story was a tragedy and it's a shame his whole family had to suffer the same fate. #StarWarsDoBetter— 🦋Ben and Rey deserved better🦋 (@BenSoloReyOfSun) May 4, 2020
Poetic Cinema
the last shot of clone wars being the reflection of vader in the clone helmet painted in ahsokas honor... poetic cinema— sarah :) (@sarizzzle_) May 4, 2020
Hits You Different
ok but knowing that clone wars Anakin was the one under that vader helmet hit me so different 😭— John (@Spidermanfanwi1) May 4, 2020
Heartbreaking
Holy shit that clone wars finale was brutal. And this shot of Vader looking up at his former padawan ahsoka flying away hits different. What a way to end one of the greatest Star Wars series in the franchise heartbreaking episode 😭💔 #StarWarsTheCloneWars #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/J4D74d84I3— HĘÑRŸ ÇRÄVÅŁHØ ŠKŸWÃŁKĘR (@HENRYJEDIMASTER) May 4, 2020
Nice Touch
I love the silhouette of Darth Vader's reflection within the clone helmet's visor near the end.. it was such a nice final touch 💯💔#CloneWars #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/5jgXnOA4fK— ☣The Mad Slayer☣ (@TheeMadSpartan) May 4, 2020
Perfect
The final #CloneWars scene with #DarthVader was done perfectly! The music, Morai flying above, finding #Ahsoka lightsaber and Vader's reflection in the Clones helmet as he walks away #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/l5RAnbyhjf— Dominick Ruocco (@DominickRuocco) May 4, 2020
Satisfying Conclusion
Spoiler for Star Wars The Clone Wars season 7 episode 12 skip this if you don't want to see— nemo 🐟 (@breathingfishy) May 4, 2020
I didn't think I'd ever see Darth Vader in Clone Wars art style. I love the way that this was a satisfying conclusion to the series.
Magnificent Bastard
DAVE FILON YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD, CLONE WARS FINALE SPOILER
BRINGING VADER AT THE VERY END TO THE SAME SPOT ASOHKA LEFT HER LIGHT SABER AND THE CLONE GRAVEYARD???? I CRIED THAT ENDING WAS BEAUTIFUL #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/XQ1BHM9sjt— Arkham (@Arkzt_) May 4, 2020
Always There
As someone who's not a big fan of the whole "Anakin died when he became Vader" I really love moments like this that show that Anakin is still there, always.#AhsokaTano #DarthVader#StarWars #TheCloneWars #CloneWars#MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/BPzL7udA6Y— Drahcoh. (@LordPimack) May 4, 2020
