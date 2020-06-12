Star Wars: New Details Emerge About Ahsoka's Reported Involvement in The Mandalorian

✖

Various reports have emerged over the months that claim that Ahsoka Tano is set to make her live-action debut in Season Two of The Mandalorian, as played by Rosario Dawson, with a new report from Star Wars New Net offering new insight into her involvement in the series and what fans can expect from the character. Given that neither Lucasfilm nor Dawson herself have officially confirmed the news, her entire involvement can still only be classified as "rumors," though with these reports coming from reputable outlets, their authenticity seems genuine, while the ambiguity of her involvement also makes these reports seem likely.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for Season Two of The Mandalorian

Fans first met the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and over the course of Star Wars Rebels, we saw glimpses of her evolution over the years, leading fans to speculate about how the character could appear in her live-action form. Star Wars News Net claims that Ahsoka will have a cloaked appearance in the series, falling more in line with her final appearance in The Clone Wars than in Rebels, in which he sported a light-colored cloak.

The outlet also notes that the character won't merely have a small cameo, but will have a substantial run-in with the titular Mandalorian, which also means we'll see her signature head tails as well as her lightsaber. As seen in the first season of the series, some characters played integral roles in single episodes, while others had smaller roles that were spread out over the course of longer arcs, with it being unclear at this point how prominent a role she'll play.

The prevailing reports about Ahsoka are that she will appear in the series in some capacity, while other rumorss, which aren't quite as widespread, are that her involvement in the series is set to pave the way for her own spinoff show on Disney+. As far as confirmed series are concerned, there is also a series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor moving forward, in addition to a series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, which is said to be female-focused. The coronavirus pandemic has caused all movie and TV productions around the world to be put on hold, so there are still a number of theories circling about the future of Star Wars TV series, leaving fans to speculate about whether this female-centric series is secretly a confirmed Ahsoka series, or if Lucasfilm wants to see how fans react to Ahsoka in the series before giving her her own program.

Season Two of The Mandalorian is set to debut in October.

