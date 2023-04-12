The Mandalorian Season 3: Who Are the Red Armor Warriors in Episode 7?

Star Wars has had one heck of a week with all of the awesome news and trailers that were released during Star Wars Celebration, and it looks like they aren't stopping there. Earlier today, a new episode of The Mandalorian began streaming on Disney+, and it's filled with Star Wars goodies. During the episode, we get to see the red-armored guards take on the Mandalorian scout troop, and some viewers are wondering who exactly those guards were. It turns out we've actually seen those characters before in Star Wars: The Last Jedi during the throne room scene with Supreme Leader Snoke. But, who exactly were those characters?

Who Are The Red Armor Warriors?

Fandom describes them as follows: "The Elite Praetorian Guard, or just the Praetorian Guard, were highly trained elite personal bodyguards under the command of the Shadow Council of the Galactic Empire—and by the time of the rise of the First Order protected its Supreme Leader, Snoke. Clad in redarmor and robes like the Imperial Royal Guards who protected Emperor Sheev Palpatine during his reign, they were trained to protect by meeting any threat with a ferocious response."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

