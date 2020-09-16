Star Wars: Full Slate of The Mandalorian Season 2 Directors Confirmed

✖

Ever since a second season of The Mandalorian was confirmed, only a handful of details were actually made public, which included only hints at the filmmakers who would be involved in the endeavor, but with the first trailer for the second season now having landed online, so has the complete list of directors who helmed the eight-episode season. The slate of directors for the new season sees an interesting mix of newcomers to the franchise, returning directors, and people who were involved with the series in one capacity now entering a new arena. The new season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.

The directors of Season Two are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Filoni, Howard, and Famuyima all directed episodes of the first season, while Weathers starred in some of those installments. Favreau is the creator of the series, though was only a producer of the first season, with the filmmaker now directing. Reed and Rodriguez are the newcomers, though Reed has previously been involved with Disney as the director of the two Ant-Man films.

What might disappoint fans is that Taika Waititi, who directed the standout first season finale, won't be returning to direct, though he will eventually return to the galaxy far, far away by directing a live-action feature film. Also worth noting is that the new season consists of eight episodes while seven directors have been confirmed, with one of the filmmakers directing two episodes of the new season. The first season saw Filoni, Famuyima, and Deborah Chow all directing multiple entries, though Chow has been tapped to direct the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Earlier this year, Favreau also confirmed that the upcoming episodes could vary more in length from what we saw in the previous season.

Favreau noted with EW, “There’s probably even variation [in episode lengths] this year.” The shortest episode of Season One lasted 31 minutes while the season finale was its longest at 48 minutes. Given the almost 20-minute variance in the episode lengths and that it would seem unlikely that episodes could be shorter than 30 minutes, Favreau is likely teasing that some installments could last closer to an hour in length.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of The Mandalorian before its premiere on Disney+ on October 30th.

