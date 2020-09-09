Star Wars: The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau Says George Lucas Gave Them a "Hard Time" on Set

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is returning to Disney+ next month, and the show's cast and executive producers recently shared some information with Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from the new episodes. Fans got to see the first glimpse of season two and learned that not every casting rumor is true. At the beginning of the year, EP Jon Favreau broke the Internet when he shared an adorable photo of Star Wars creator, George Lucas, cradling Baby Yoda. While speaking to EW, Favreau shared that Lucas gave EP Dave Filoni a hard time while Filoni was directing an episode.

"He would be giving Dave a hard time about how many setups he was getting and how fast he was shooting and urging him to go faster," Favreau shared. "He was like a boxer's cornerman coaching him, but always with a twinkle in his eye."

Back during Lucas' days of directing Star Wars, he was known for telling the actors to be "faster" and "more intense," so it's no surprise to learn not much has changed all these decades later. In another recent interview with THR, Filoni spoke about Lucas' reaction to the series, sharing that the creator didn't give a lot of feedback.

"Not a tremendous amount. We talk about other stuff. When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge. He'll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene," Filoni explained. "He's been very complimentary. I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said once [that] now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer. My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I've learned from him in every discipline to Jon and to the creative departments."

During the EW interview, executive Favreau and Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.