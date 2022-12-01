Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Concept Art Revealed at CCXP

The Mandalorian Season 3 revealed a brand new poster for attendees at CCXP this year. Disney and Lucasfilm brought out all the heat for Thursday's presentations. Indiana Jones 5 got the crowd into a lather with a trailer for the long-awaited sequel. But, Pedro Pascal strolling out and personally talking about Mando's trip back to Mandalore seemed to get the Internet into even more of a frenzy. A lot has been made about how Season 3 of the Disney+ series will move the story of Din Djarin and Grogu forward. This small look has some of their recent adventures in the mix. That Naboo N-1 Starfighter is still looking very cool in the sleek silver paint job. But, the architecture of the planet deserves some discussion as well. Mando and his kid have been alone for good stretches of their time together on screen. There's no doubt that Season 3 is intended to be a homecoming. But, things probably aren't going to go so smoothly for the fan-favorite bounty hunter and his ward. Check out the image fo yourself down below!

A previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter during The Book of Boba Fett saw Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni talked about how that show could function as an entry point for larger Star Wars lore. It feels like The Mandalorian is allowing the franchise to branch out even further with some of the details sliding around for Season 3. Expect some more seeds to be planted when the new season begins next year.

NAO ESTOU BEM!!!! RECEBEMOS ESSE POSTER INCRIVEL E VIMOS O TRAILER DA 3ª TEMPORADA DE THE MANDALORIAN!!! #CCXP22 #CCXP2022 pic.twitter.com/w023sY94AO — Além dos Ecrãs na CCXP22 (@alemdosecras) December 1, 2022

"Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story," Filoni revealed. "This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don't know a lot about."

He added, "Tem brings the intensity and sense of weathered experience that a well-traveled bounty hunter needs while maintaining a sense of fun and adventure. He had more dialogue than Fett has ever had to deliver, but it's also a very physical role, and Tem was there for it, training and enduring a lot of action."

