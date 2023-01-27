Star Wars-Themed Week Is Coming to Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is having a special Star Wars week and they're looking for contestants. If you're interested, the show's website has all the necessary materials to get your submission in. Producer say that they're looking for someone to show why they're the "ultimate Star Wars fan" who would get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, if you've got a video that showcases your simultaneous knowledge of Lucasfilm's beloved movies and trivia mastery, you might want to toss your hat in the ring. Here's how Wheel describes the upcoming event!

"Are you a Star Wars super fan? In a galaxy not too far away, Star Wars is coming to Wheel of Fortune—and you're our only hope puzzle-solvers! Apply now to be a contestant during a special week of Wheel for your chance to spin and win cash, Disney vacations, and restore order (to the alphabet.)"

Hey #starwars fans & friends! Looks like @WheelofFortune is going to have an @starwars week and need fans to fill seats and/or spin the wheel. I bet it could be lots of fun!

Details here: https://t.co/zHMjeKSulA pic.twitter.com/WRSV0gFjQG — Little Fish- Searching for Stanley (@TNooler) January 27, 2023

More Jeopardy and Wheel are On The Way!

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said in a statement. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," continued Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

The Celebrity version of Wheel of Fortune has been big too. "Hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to one million dollars. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

"Produced by Sony Pictures Television, "Wheel of Fortune" is the most successful syndicated program in the history of television. Trademarked as America's Game, more than 115 million people have never known a world without the seven-time Emmy® Award-winning game show, which is currently in its 38th season in syndication. The enduring popularity of "Wheel of Fortune," which still pulls in an average of more than eight million viewers nightly, can be attributed to the faces of the program, Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Sajak's witty banter and White's dazzling wardrobe have had viewers welcoming them into their homes every weeknight through generations."

