Spider-Man: No Way Home Invades Wheel of Fortune in Latest Puzzle

In a bid of corporate synergy, one of the puzzles on tonight’s episode of Wheel of Fortune was none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony is the production company for both the TV show and the feature film if you were unaware). Comic Book fans almost certainly could have guessed this with no letters added since the two instances of punctuation are already present in the unfinished puzzle. Luckily, unlike previous viral clips from the show, the contestants were able to get the correct answer to finish it off. You can see the completed puzzle in a viral tweet from the game show below.

Less than two weeks after being released in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the highest grossing movie in Sony Pictures history in the United States. At the time that happened it was when the film had crossed the $500 million mark, sitting at $516.5 million, which would only be a fraction of its total domestic haul. Though technically still playing in theaters (still available on over 1700 screens as of this writing), Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s US total at the box office is currently $802.8 million, making it the #3 movie of all-time in the United States.

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer Amy Pascal previously said to The New York Times about the future of the webslinger. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Added Feige, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing onto 4K, blu-ray, and DVD next week, April 12th.

