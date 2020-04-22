DC's Stargirl: Courtney's a "Rebel" in New Season Trailer

The CW has released a new trailer DC's Stargirl and if there's one thing that it makes clear it's that young Courtney Whitmore isn't about to listen to her stepfather, Pat Dugan, if he means to get in the way of her quest for justice. The new trailer shows Courtney prepared to rebel against her stepfather's wishes if that's what it takes to go after the Injustice League. After all, the Cosmic Staff did choose her and now she's ready to protect her city and has a plan to get it done.

"Do you ever listen to anything that I say to you?" Pat (Luke Wilson) asks Courtney (Brec Bassinger) in the trailer above. It's clear that he's just trying to look out for his new stepdaughter, but Stargirl is determined to use her newfound powers and nothing, not even her well-meaning would-be mentor is going to stand in her way.

The upcoming series follows Courtney, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when her mother remarries and then the whole family movies to Nebraska. If moving halfway across the country wasn't difficult enough, there's also the matter of her stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America as Pat was once the sidekick to Starman. Now, when Courtney finds Starman's Cosmic Staff, the mystical object chooses her as the next generation of justice.

The series will air on both the DC Universe streaming service and The CW. In a unique arrangement, the series will debut first on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and will then be broadcast on The CW on Tuesday, May 19. New episodes will follow weekly. For The CW fans, Stargirl was introduced into the Arrowverse at the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover with Courtney and her reality existing on a new Earth-2. While the series isn't necessarily a "real" part of the Arrowverse, according to Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, the series fits in nicely with the grand scheme of things.

"I was incredibly excited about the opportunity for that because it just meant more people would see it," Johns said about the show's arrival on The CW. "And totally, Stargirl and the show has always been for everybody. Anyone can watch it. So, it fits in nicely to that world. It fits in nicely to things like The Flash, and so that was something that was new."

However, just because Stargirl is part of the broader Arrowverse, fans might not want to get too excited yet about any direct involvement. Johns said the main concern now is just making sure that Stargirl is great.

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV," he said. "Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe on Monday, May 18, with new episodes airing weekly. The show premieres on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.