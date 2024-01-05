Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died at the age of 80. The actor was most known for his time on the TV staple as detective Kenneth "Hutch Hutchinson." Along with Paul Michael Glaser, he chased bad guys from 1975 to 1979. Fans of his work will remember a short cameo in the 2004 remake with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as well. Over the course of his career, Soul also had roles in Magnum Force, The Yellow Rose, and Here Come The Brides. Strangely enough, the actor got his professional start as a folk singer. In that era, he opened for massive acts like The Lovin' Spoonful, Frank Zappa, and The Byrds. Soul's wife, Helen Snell, told the BBC that even fighting for his life for a little while.

"David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," she said in a statement. "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

David Soul Left Hollywood

(Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

While he rose to fame off of the back of Starsky & Hutch, soul share a special bond with the UK. On his website, he wrote about coming to the country during the height of his van and becoming so enamored with the nation that he decided to make it his home. Soul got his citizenship in 2004, and never looked back.

He wrote, I have a long history with England. I'd spend time here as a child, visiting with my parents from Berlin will be live for a while. In 1975, Starsky & Hutch wanna best new US TV show award here Paul Michael Glaser, who played Starsky, and I came over for that – about 5000 screaming fans greeted us at Heathrow Airport and I was terrified. Then in the late 70s and early 80s, I did a couple of music tour of the UK, haven't had number one hits with "Don't Give Up On Us "and "Silver Lady." I also did a couple of films over here, one on Dartmoor where I caught viral pneumonia."

"when I did a series called 6.55 Special in the early 80s, I lived here for a while, and in 1995 Bill Kenwright invited me over to do the play Catch Me If You Can and I jumped at it as I always dreamed of doing theater in England. I got so tired of Los Angeles after being there for 28 years and I love being here," Soul added. "I finally got British citizenship 2004 because I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life here with Eli. To get it, I had to go to council offices in Haringey and be sworn in with 25 other people from around the world."

Our thoughts and prayers are with David Soul's friends and family at this time.