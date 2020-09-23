Static Shock Fans Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Static Shock fans are celebrating the show’s debut on Kids WB 20 years ago. Dwayne McDuffie’s official page on Twitter shared the opening and the flood of fan tributes started pouring in. (If you love anything Milestone Media, I would encourage you to donate to the Dwayne McDuffie fund right here to honor the work of a legend!) During the show’s time on Kids WB, it broke a lot of records and provided some much-needed representation during the heyday of the DC Animated Universe. For years, people have been clamoring for a live-action treatment of Static, and with the discussion at DC FanDome this year, it looks like that day could be coming sooner than all the fans thought.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett talked about the announcement of a possible Static movie during DC FanDome this year.

20 years ago today #StaticShock premiered on Kids’ WB! pic.twitter.com/fxm13m9m9Q — Official Dwayne McDuffie Page (@DMcDuffiePage) September 23, 2020

He began, “Today during the surprise Milestone Comics panel at DC FanDome, Reginald Hudlin confirmed that there are talks taking place about developing a movie around the Milestone character Static. The character, previously featured in the animated series Static Shock, is one fo the character's from Milestone's Dakotaverse. Static is a teenager with electricity-based powers.”

“The news that these talks are taking place comes at the same time that DC Comics announced plans to digitize the long out-of-print original Milestone Comics and relaunch the line in February 2021,” Lovett continued. “Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. Cowan appeared on the panel along with Hudlin, Static's voice actor Phil LaMarr, and moderator Marc Bernardin.”

“A new Static Shock digital series will be a part of the February Milestone Comics relaunch. The digital series will be followed by an original Static Shock graphic novel by Hudlin and Kyle Baker and the return of Static's fellow Milestone heroes Icon & Rocket, written by Hudlin and drawn by Cowan,” he added.

