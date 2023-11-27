Stephen Amell Sets Up GoFundMe For the Family of Arrow Crew Member Who Recently Died

Stephen Amell has set up a GoFundMe account to benefit the family of David McLean, a crew member who worked on Arrow throughout the life of the show. McLean recently passed away, leaving his wife and two children behind, and Amell took to social media to remember his friend, and to encourage fans to donate money to help McLean's family. The GoFundMe page has a target goal of $50,000 CAD, and has reached about 18% of that as of this writing. Based on Amell's video, it seems McLean worked on lighting for the long-running series. There is another David McLean credited as an assistant art director on Arrow, who series co-creator Marc Guggenheim clarifies is a different person.

McLean was a member of the crew for most of Arrow's eight-season run. The series wrapped in 2020, following the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

"There's no donation too small. The power of us a collective will have a lasting impact," Amell wrote. "I appreciate any consideration you can give Linnea, Isla & Mattias. We all miss Dave – he literally kept the lights on."

Hey there, I’m here with a heavy heart. On October 9th we lost our friend and Arrow Crew member, Dave McLean. Dave was with us from the jump on Arrow. He was a character. He always made me laugh. The harsh reality of Dave’s passing is what he left behind. Dave’s wife Linnea and their two children Isla & Mattias need our help. With their permission we’ve established a Go Fund Me page. https://gofund.me/8ab6a2c8 There’s no donation too small. The power of us a collective will have a lasting impact. I appreciate any consideration you can give Linnea, Isla & Mattias. We all miss Dave — he literally kept the lights on. Posted by Stephen Amell on Saturday, November 25, 2023

"The reality of his absence, compounded by the financial strain of debts and ongoing mortgage, has left us facing an uncertain future," wrote McLean's family in a statement. "Dave was our shelter during life's adversities, but the weight of his struggles ultimately proved overwhelming. Now, as we navigate this difficult time, I find myself starting anew, grappling with the challenges of being a single parent after major surgery and attempting to provide emotional support to our children as they grieve."

Arrow launched in 2012, and ran for eight seasons on The CW. From producers Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti, the series starred Amell as Oliver Queen (DC Comics's Green Arrow), and tracked his journey from being a selfish playboy shipwrecked on a deserted island to sacrificing his life to save the universe. The series also starred Katie Cassidy, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey, and Paul Blackthorne. It was the series that ultimately spun off The CW's shared universe of TV shows, including The Flash, Supergirl,Black Lightning, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.