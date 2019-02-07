Steve Bean, Actor in ‘Shameless’ & ‘Quantum Leap’, Dies at 58

Actor Steve Levy AKA Steve Bean passed away on January 21st after a battle with sino-squamous cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

The actor was known for his roles in Shameless, Ray Donovan, Quantum Leap, Monk, and more. He was 58 years old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levy got his start performing stand up comedy in the ’80s as part of the duo Zito and Bean with Chris Zito. From there Levy moved to Los Angeles where his acting career gained steam, appearing in many television shows over the last three decades.

Levy chronicled the effects of his battle with cancer in an essay for Mel Magazine titled “My Year Without a Nose,” published last year. In the essay, Levy spoke candidly about losing parts of his facial features due to the illness and subsequent chemo treatments, and how it affected his sense of humor.

“All of that physical stuff ain’t ever coming back. Luckily, my sense of humor came back about a month ago. Not a moment too soon either: The latest scans show yet another recurrence of the cancer. The doctors tell me I have nine to twelve months to live,” Levy wrote.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Carrigan; his son, Jacob Randall; his parents, Irwin and Dorothy; his sisters, Jill Levy Sorota and Lauren Levy Brodie and her husband Todd.

[h/t Variety]