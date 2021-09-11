Steve From Blue’s Clues Continues to Make the Internet Cry After Appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Earlier this week https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/blues-clues-steve-burns-returns-25th-anniversary-video-message of the hit Nickelodeon show. In the video, Burns addressed his 2002 departure from the series as well as uplifted viewers, applauding their accomplishments and changes since they last “met”, and told them he never forgot them and he was “super glad” they were still friends. It was a moving, emotional video that has gone viral with over 35 million views on Twitter at the time of this article’s writing, but Burns wasn’t done making the internet tear up just yet. He later appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he brought more tears and hugs.



In the appearance, host Stephen Colbert starts out by playing the video message and reacting to it himself, pretending to be unaffected – he was an adult, he said, it was his kids who were Blue’s Clues fans – but then acting just as emotional as everyone else at Burns’ message. Of course, Burns himself shows up to check on Colbert and it’s a safe bet that everyone lost it again when Burns and Colbert hugged it out before finding a clue to take to Blue. Check it out for yourself below.





Blue’s Clues originally debuted on Nick Jr. on September 8, 1996. The series ran for six seasons and 143 episodes until 2006. Burns departed in 2002 after 100 episodes and was replaced by Donovan Patton as Joe for the remainder of the series. A revival of the series, Blue’s Clues & You!, debuted on November 11, 2019, with a new host, Josh Dela Cruz. The series was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. “In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends.”



A movie was also announced earlier this year which will follow Josh and Blue as they head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. The film does not yet have a release date.



What do you think about Burns’ video message? Did you get emotional at his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images