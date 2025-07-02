Another Hit CBS Sitcom From the Big Bang Theory Creator Just Hit Netflix (And There Are Eight Seasons to Binge)

All eight seasons of CBS’ Mom are now available to stream on Netflix in the United States. Collectively, Chuck Lorre and Eddie Gorodetsky have brought us some of the greatest sitcoms in TV history, including the likes of Two and a Half Men, Dharma & Greg, Roseanne, and The Big Bang Theory. One of the most accoladed and acclaimed sitcoms was produced thanks to Lorre signing a four-year deal with Warner in 2012, allowing CBS to deliver Mom to the masses, boasting a strong cast including Anna Faris, Allison Janney, and Sadia Calvano as three generations of mothers and daughters.

Mom hit Netflix alongside a slew of other iconic TV shows and movies on July 1, 2025, so viewers can now sit down to watch all eight seasons of the popular CBS show. Mom received acclaim for its powerful performances and handling of real-life issues, such as alcoholism, teen pregnancy, addiction, homelessness, and domestic violence, to name a few. Sometimes hard-hitting, but always underlined with comedy and wit, Mom is an incredibly clever series that gets to the root of many relatable issues while showcasing the heightened lives of Christy (Faris), Bonnie (Janney), and Violet (Calvano).

Mom joined Netflix along with classics such as The Karate Kid, The Deer Hunter, many Mission: Impossible movies, Yellowjackets season 2, and more, bringing some notable new projects to the streaming platform in the United States. Mom has a special place among them, as it became one of the most popular sitcoms on TV during its eight season run between 2013 and 2021. CBS confirmed the series would come to an end after Anna Faris announced her departure in September 2020, citing her desire to “pursue new opportunities” in a statement (via Variety).

While Mom has just joined Netflix’s impressive roster, other shows from Lorre and Gorodetsky are not available on the streamer. Most notably, the rights to The Big Bang Theory are held by HBO Max, and the show has been removed from Netflix despite previously being available on the platform in some regions. Mom’s move to Netflix means Lorre and Gorodetsky’s legacy can be brought to wider audiences, which could perhaps sky-rocket some of their more recent projects, too, including George & Mandy’s First Marriage, the third series in The Big Bang Theory’s expanding franchise.

The Big Bang Theory was followed by prequel series Young Sheldon, which focused on Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) as a young boy, played by Iain Armitage. Young Sheldon ran for seven seasons between 2017 and 2024 before coming to an end, while George & Mandy’s First Marriage focused on Sheldon’s older brother, George Cooper (Montana Jordan), and his marriage to Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). Another spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, starring Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, has also been confirmed, continuing Lorre and Gorodetsky’s legacy – which Mom has an important place in.

