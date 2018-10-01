Steve Niles’ ‘October Faction’ Getting Netflix Series

IDW Television and Netflix are going monster hunting with October Faction, a new series for the streaming giant based on the comic book by 30 Days of Night creator Steve Niles and artist Damian Worm.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of October Faction. Episodes will be directed by Krypton executive producer Damian Kindler, Anne of Green Gables‘s Megan Follows, Vikings‘s David Frazee, and more.

“The series follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems,” the report says.

The project was first announced in 2014.

“The lead character is Fredrick Allan, a retired monster hunter who is now teaching Monsters & Mythology while he hides from 30 years of enemies. His heyday was in the 70’s, so October Faction will flashback to those 70’s monster hunting days,” Niles said at the time. “The main thread is about this man who is trying to get to know his family for the first time ever. Unfortunately, while he has neglected his wife she’s become a pill-popping thrill-killer. His two children, just turned 19 and 20, are starting to piece together who their father is and also whether or not he is their real father.”

Niles, an acclaimed horror novelist, comic book writer and screenwriter, has had success with film adaptations in the past: 30 Days of Night got two feature films, a TV miniseries, and several tie-in novels, and has become one of comics’ most popular horror franchises, including crossing over with another major property: The X-Files.

Niles has written or overseen most of these adaptations and tie-ins.

Kindler will act as showrunners and work with producers including John Calvert (X Company, Anne with an E) and Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now). Steve Niles will also be a producer on the project.

October Faction has no official release date yet.