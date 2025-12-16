Steve & Robin Are Fighting Vecna in a Unique Way in This Brilliant Stranger Things Theory

A new theory suggests that Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley may be key to defeating Vecna in Stranger Things season 5’s upcoming finale. Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) have become one of the most popular and entertaining partnerships in Stranger Things since they first met as colleagues at Scoops Ahoy in season 3. After exploring an underground Russian base, battling the Mind Flayer in Starcourt Mall, and journeying into the Upside Down, Steve and Robin are now the closest of friends, but Stranger Things season 5 may have made them even more important.

After leaving Scoops Ahoy, Steve and Robin worked at Family Video in Stranger Things season 4, but now have a new job. Steve and Robin have taken over the WSQK radio station during the military occupation in Hawkins, Indiana. They have been using their morning radio show, The Squawk, to pass secret messages to their friends with information to aid in their crawls, but a new Reddit theory suggests Steve and Robin may also be keeping a record of the favorite tracks of Hawkins’ residents in case of an attack by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

How Steve & Robin’s New Job Could Save Hawkins’ Residents in Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things season 5 has already told us that “Upside Down” by Diana Ross is an important song for the team battling Vecna, as the track is broadcast on The Squawk to alert them of new information regarding upcoming crawls. “Upside Down” has also been used for the trailer for Stranger Things season 5, volume 2, which is scheduled to release on Netflix on Christmas Day before a feature-length finale on New Year’s Eve. While Diana Ross’ iconic song is important, many more songs could also be used in the show’s upcoming four final episodes.

In Stranger Things season 4, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) became one of Vecna’s targets while he was trying to enact his plans to open a massive gate to the Upside Down in Hawkins. He came very close in season 4, episode 4, “Dear Billy,” but Victor Creel (Robert Englund) informed the group that music could help fight him. For Max, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” brought her back to the Rightside Up and ultimately saved her life by grounding her, and Steve and Robin could now be hoping to do the same for every remaining resident of Hawkins.

If Robin and Steve have been taking callers as part of their show, The Squawk, at WSQK, they may have collected a record of each of Hawkins’ residents’ favorite songs. If Vecna targets anyone, Steve and Robin could come to the rescue, though it seems Vecna has different plans in Stranger Things season 5. While WSQK is also a convenient place for Murray (Brett Gelman) to bring supplies under the radar, and for the team to establish a secret base of operations, it would make sense that Robin and Steve had some heroic ulterior motive when taking over the station.

