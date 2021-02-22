Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin's Birthday Funko Pop Includes Sui

Steve Irwin, known to fans around the world as The Crocodile Hunter, was born on February 22nd, 1962. In honor of what would have been his 59th birthday, Funko has released the second Pop figure in the Crocodile Hunter series - and this time his best friend Sui is along for the ride.

Sui was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier that went on adventures with Steve Irwin for over 15 years. Apparently, his daughter Bindi's middle name Sue is in honor of Sui, which tells you a bit about how much he must have loved her. That said, she's the perfect companion for this birthday edition Funko Pop.

Pre-orders for the Steve Irwin with Sui Funko Pop are live now here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth with a release date slated for May. Keep in mind that the figures are licensed by the Australia Zoo, which is owned by Terri Irwin. The Australia Zoo website notes that these Pops support their conservation efforts. They also revealed a reimagined YouTube channel in celebration of Steve's birthday:

In celebration of Steve’s birthday, we’re launching Australia Zoo’s reimagined YouTube channel. Check out videos from the Irwin family, Crocodile Hunter & Wildlife Warriors on the conservation frontline. Subscribe today for awesome new videos every week!https://t.co/0alD5u8pUW pic.twitter.com/oxkz7O4Rjc — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) February 21, 2021

The original Steve Irwin with a crocodile Funko Pop is also available on Amazon for $11.99. If you're lucky, you'll get the rare Chase version of Steve Irwin holding a turtle.

